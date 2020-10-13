Sign in to add and modify your software
The brand new ProntoScan free scanner app will turn your iPhone or iPad into a mobile document scanner! The ProntoScan mobile app lets you scan documents on the go with your mobile phones camera and edit and upload documents. Download the free ProntoScan app and start scanning immediately.
With ProntoScan you can:
Edit your photos to fit the size of a page
Rotate or crop photos
Adjust the color of your documents
Change your documents to black and white
Email any PDF document you scan
Convert your receipts, photos, or documents to PDF
Print with ease using Apple AirPrint
Share documents through email or cloud storage (Google Drive, Box or dropbox)
Search your documents using custom tags
Sort scans alphabetically or by date
Download the ProntoScan Free Document Scanner app for your iPhone or iPad and turn your phone into a portable document scanner today.
