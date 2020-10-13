Join or Sign In

ProntoScan Free Document Scanner & PDF App for iOS

By CatchCurve Free

Developer's Description

By CatchCurve

The brand new ProntoScan free scanner app will turn your iPhone or iPad into a mobile document scanner! The ProntoScan mobile app lets you scan documents on the go with your mobile phones camera and edit and upload documents. Download the free ProntoScan app and start scanning immediately.

With ProntoScan you can:

Edit your photos to fit the size of a page

Rotate or crop photos

Adjust the color of your documents

Change your documents to black and white

Email any PDF document you scan

Convert your receipts, photos, or documents to PDF

Print with ease using Apple AirPrint

Share documents through email or cloud storage (Google Drive, Box or dropbox)

Search your documents using custom tags

Sort scans alphabetically or by date

Download the ProntoScan Free Document Scanner app for your iPhone or iPad and turn your phone into a portable document scanner today.

We value your feedback. Please send your input and suggestions to: support@catchcurve.net.

Full terms and conditions can be found at http://www.j2global.com/legal-and-patent-notices

The Privacy Policy can be found at http://www.j2global.com/privacy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
