Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

[Pron_addiction] video X guide hub for Android

By Desert Rose Free

Developer's Description

By Desert Rose

Stop porn addiction Guide & video hub app

Porn Addiction Everything You Need To Know

The porn industry has been transformed by the internet and sites like .

Whereas people had to buy magazines, videos, or DVDs in the past if they wanted to view porn, all one needs now is an internet connection.

You dont need to log in or payor even commit to one particular video or set of images. For this reason, porn addiction has become a big concern in our modern society.

Reborn Features:

- Prolonged porn addiction hub affects behavior

- Excessive Porn addiction hub changes perceptions regarding lewd behavior

- Unaddressed Porn addiction hub leads to social awkwardness

- Constantly fulfilled Porn addiction hub leads to higher sexual expectations

- Unfulfilled sexual expectations would lead to increased dependency

- Porn addiction hub results in dissatisfying relationships

- Divorce and separation can occur

- Porn addiction can be difficult to recover from

- Addicts ostracize themselves from society

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 23
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now