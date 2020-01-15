Project Management on the Go. Create a project plan in no time by entering tasks, duration and start dates. Use the interactive Gantt chart to edit and update the tasks with simple iPad GESTURES. ** Supports Microsoft Project Plan Import/Export **

**AWARDS

- Appsters Award 2014 "Best Enterprise"- Highly Commended

- Tabby Award 2014 "Business, Products and services"- Finalist

- BestApp Ever Awards 2013 "Best Business App" - 2nd Place

- BestApp Ever Awards 2012 "Best Business App" - 3rd Place

- Nominated for 2013 Silicon Valley Business App Awards

Get started in no time by creating a task list or WBS (Work Breakdown Structure). Indent or Outdent tasks to finalize your WBS. Enter task durations, add dependencies and assign resources to complete your plan.

Project Planning Pro is a simple and easy to use tool to plan and manage any kind of project. The app provides flexibility to manage projects during meetings or when out of office. It is designed to ensure complete mobility and is an ideal app for managers and planners looking for a project management tool on a tablet or mobile device.

Easily share your projects with customers or colleagues as PDF, CSV or XML files

Import Options:

The app supports import of project plans in the XML format created using either Microsoft Project or Project Planning Pro app.

* Import plans using Email, DropBox, BOX or iTunes

* Install Project Planning Pro desktop addin and import plans directly from MS Project to Dropbox (visit support site for more info)

Share Options:

- Share as XML file Opens with Microsoft Project and Project Planning Pro

- Share as CSV file Opens with Excel or other spreadsheet applications

- Share as PDF file Opens with Acrobat or other PDF reader applications

Core Features:

* Create or Import Project Plans/Schedule

* 4 types of task links - finish-to-start (FS), start-to-start (SS), finish-to-finish (FF) and start-to-finish (SF)

* Interactive Gantt: Tap or pinch Gantt bar to change dates and durations

* Gantt view, Calendar view and Critical path view to analyze and review your plans

* Build team and assign resources

* Reorder Tasks

* Birds-eye view of Gantt for easy navigation

* Slider bar to increase viewing area for Gantt or Table view

* Filter tasks by task name, duration, %complete, start date, finish date and resource

* Export plans to Microsoft Project (XML File)

* Cost Calculation - Resource, Task and Project

* Backup and Restore plans

* Create plan templates and export to Dropbox, BOX or Email

* Import and view project risk from Risk Register+ (.prr)

* Share plans as PDF, CSV or XML file

This App has been developed based on valuable feedback we received from Project Management Community. Your feedback, comments, reviews and ideas help us improve Planning Pro. We would like to hear from you.