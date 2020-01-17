Project Management is a Project Management application that gives you the certainty to manage your project.

Whatever huge and complex your projects are the impressively functional Gantt Chart allows you to plan, track, analyze, manage scope, schedule&budget of your project professionally.

viProject2 Gantt Chart is interactive, quick to respond, smooth and user friendly. It comes with smooth timeline scaling and scrolling using gestures.

Gantt Chart is accompanied by a tasks table, thus there is a possibility to edit tasks in the chart as well as in the tasks table.

Gantt Chart is a classic project management tool used by most professional project managers. We have put significant amount of our efforts into usability and functionality of the viProject2 Gantt Chart to ease project managers work.

viProject2 functionality is being improved on a monthly base.

CORE FEATURES & FUNCTIONALITIES

PLANNING

- Project Scheduling: select how you schedule the project from a Start Date or from a Finish Date

- WBS (Work Breakdown Structure): organize the hierarchy of project tasks using WBS approach

- Critical Path: viProject2 automatically calculates a Critical Path as you change tasks in the project

- Task Editing: edit tasks in a Task Table, a Gantt Chart or in a Task Inspector

- Calendars: you can define any number of Custom Calendars with custom working hours and calendar exceptions

- Calendars: choose between Task or Resource Calendars to be used for scheduling

- Task Constraints: use a wide range of task constrains (ASAP, ALAP, start no earlier than, etc.)

- Task types: use three tasks types: Fixed Units, Fixed Duration & Fixed Work

- Task Links: viProject2 supports four types of task links: finish-to-start (FS), finish-to-finish (FF), start-to-finish (SF) and start-to-start (SS)

PROGRESS TRACKING

- Duration & Work: track project progress by using Actual and Remaining values of task Duration and task Work

- % Complete: track progress by % Duration Complete or by % Work Complete

- Actual Dates: use task Actual Start and Finish Dates to manage project schedule

RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

- Resource Types: two types of resources - People&Equipment and Materials

- Resource Calendars: use custom calendars for individual project resources

- Limit Resources: use Available Units to limit resource availability in the project

- Groups: organize project resources into Groups

- Resource Tracking: track Actual and Remaining Costs or Work for project resources

COST MANAGEMENT

- Rates: viProject2 uses Standard and Overtime Rates of resources to calculate project costs

- Cost Calculation: viProject2 calculates costs of Tasks, Resources, Assignments and whole Project

- Cost Accrual: use three cost accrual types: At Start, Prorated and At End

- Task Costs: you can assign additional Fixed Costs to each task

SHARING

- Import: MS Project XML files from iCloud Drive, Cloud storage services like Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, Live Drive or Emails

- Export: XML and PDF files via Email, Air Drop, iCloud Drive, Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, Live Drive. XML files from viProject2 are compatible with MS Project and can be imported to other apps. PDF file generated in viProject2 has the task table and the Gantt chart of your project

- Printing: PDF files can be printed directly from viProject2 via AirPrint. The current view of your project can be printed from the Gantt Chart screen.