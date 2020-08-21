Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Progression Body & Weight Log for Android

By Zoltan Demant Free

Developer's Description

By Zoltan Demant

Track and understand your body with the help of Progression become a winner in body and soul.

Timeline offers you a quick overview of your measurements for a given bodypart or your bodyweight. Adding a new measurement is no more than a click away.

Powerful statistics give you an in-depth analysis of your journey. Upgrade and use the graph to see the bigger picture, and view your stats to get additional insights.

Its all about you. Under the profile screen you can view an overview of where youre currently at, view all measurements split up on a day-to-day basis, as well as get all the necessary BMI information you might want.

Day-to-day, most places in the app will let you view all the powerful statistics and your timeline exclusively for each measurement category (bodyweight, or any tape measurement). Use the day collection screen to review all your measurements for a given day, compare it to other days, and quickly add full body measurements in one go.

Google Fit lets you easily stay up to date with measurements from any other connected apps, or scales that support this (Withings, amongst others).

Your data is precious, therefore you can sign in with your Google account to have it automatically backed up and synchronized across all your connected devices, instantaneously.

Going the extra mile, for you. Use the dark & light theme options to make the app look and feel just the way you love it.

Supported measurements include bodyweight, bodyfat, chest, shoulders, overarms, forearms, hips, waist, legs and calves.

Mission statement

We believe in a world where everyone reaches their full potential. And we believe that keeping track of yourself is the way to make steady progress towards it, and make it a reality.

By keeping track of your body, you will with the help of Progression start seeing patterns, and learn to work with them rather than against them. Many users in our early beta program have reported being much more aware of themselves, and where their bodyweight is headed, as well as being able to take control and push it in the direction they really want to go.

You are beautiful just the way you are. Progression is not about changing your body - it is about making sure it functions well - so that you can live everyday of your life with a smile on your face, knowing that things are getting even better with each new day.

If you share our vision, please get in touch. We would love to hear from you, tell us your story, tell us what additional tools you might want to make things even better and easier to manage. We want to make this world a better place, and this is our contribution.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now