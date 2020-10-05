Exactly how many Panzers does it take to capture Moscow if Stalin has piled 23 Russian infantry onto it? How many fighters do you need to send with those two infantry to ensure they take India? With the Axis and Allies Companion, you'll know!

Enter, estimate, and battle! The Companion accurately estimates battle outcomes and odds of winning, takes you step by step through the die rolls in a specific battle, and supports the latest Axis and Allies versions and units.

*LIMITATIONS*

Note that this application is a simulator and dice roller, NOT the actual Axis and Allies game itself. This free version is provided to evaluate the simulator and is restricted to a very limited number of units of units; to permanently remove that restriction, a one-time in-app purchase is offered. (We kind of hate in-app purchases, but this way one can validate sim accuracy works before committing).

Features:

- Estimation features shows odds of winning, expected IPC loss, outcome distributions, and expected number of surviving units at the end of the battle for land, sea, and amphibious battles

- Battle feature allows you to play through the battle on your device by simply tapping "next round" instead of rolling physical dice

- Displays exact details on the dice that were rolled as well as a percentile rating of exactly how lucky (or unlucky) the roll was. This value is computed by finding the z-score for the deviation of the actual rolls from the expected outcome.

- Includes tactical bomber, mechanized infantry, and cruiser units for the new 1940/1942 editions, and supports damaged battleship + damaged carrier calculations (no other sims seem to include this)

- Includes support for the stackable AA guns in newer versions

- Turn on advanced technologies (advanced artillery, heavy bombers, super subs, etc.) and adjust simulation quality

- Custom sound effects for each unit and battle type (can be silenced)

- Optimized, crisp WWII themed graphics for the high-resolution Retina display

- Intuitive UI designed specifically for the iPhone allows for rapid entry by tapping a button or numeric entry via keypad (tap the text-box)

- Unit name overlays can be turned on

Rule sets for:

- New 1914 Edition

- 1940 and 1942 Editions

- 50th Anniversary Edition

- Revised Editions (2004 Europe, Pacific, and World)

- Original Edition

About the creators: Isaac and Aaron Evans are two cousins who grew up playing Axis and Allies at almost every family get-together and finally decided that rolling physical dice was very 20th century.

The AXIS & ALLIES game and its associated trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of Hasbro, Inc. and Wizards of the Coast LLC. This application is neither endorsed nor sponsored by Hasbro or Wizards of the Coast, and the developer of this application is not affiliated with either company.