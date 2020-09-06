Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

ProD&D Dungeon Generator for iOS

By Gray Lake Studios Free

Developer's Description

By Gray Lake Studios

Welcome to ProD&D, the app that helps you generate random maps on the go!

Watch out! ProDnD is NOT for people who like to play everything by the rulebook but for people who like to make their own content.

To see the full update log and more information, please visit our blog (just google ProDnD).

What is ProD&D?

- Generates random dungeons

- Generates random names

- Has a paint tool to edit those dungeons (more brushes coming soon)

- Lets you share those dungeons with everyone and upload shared dungeons by others

- You can place and manage your own (or other people's) events on the map

- Has lots of props to place on your maps.

- Has AI critters that dig into your dungeon in real time (experimental)

- Lets you print your dungeons at any size (football field to single A4 paper)

- And a lot more coming.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.5.21

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 2.5.21

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

$4.99
Walk through the Gates of Shadows into the dangerous world full of memorable fights and brave heroes.
iOS
Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

BLEACH Brave Souls

Free
The first smartphone action game based on the mega-hit manga and anime Bleach.Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach...
iOS
BLEACH Brave Souls

Year Walk

$3.99
Experience the ancient Swedish phenomena of year walking.
iOS
Year Walk

Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Free
Episode lets you LIVE your stories.
iOS
Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now