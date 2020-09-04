Tired of riding the same skateparks and skate spots and always with the same crew? Thrasher mag and x games are your main connections for the outside world? The videos that you share dont get where you would like? Would you like to enter online skateboard competitions to win cool prizes and experiences? We have the solution for you !!

With our spot locator, you can search for spots, skateparks and DYI near you and everywhere in the world, find the most rad spots from each city or town, enter your favorite tricks in our spot map, enter the coolest competitions and meet the most rad dudes out there!! If you travel to another city and you don't know where to find the best spots, ProAddicts will show you the best rated spots, skateparks and DYI. We will guide you on how to get there the fastest way. Once there, you will have the option of recording and uploading your best tricks and tag them to the spot to enter rad competitions with other riders (You dont need to be Tony Hawk) and become the King of the Spot to win a lot of cool prices as skate shoes, boards, t-shirts and a bunch of nice gear. ( Vans, GoPro, DC Shoes, Etnies ).

- What if you cant find your favorite spot in ProAddicts? Create it and upload it in just a few seconds with our spot finder!

- Follow your favorite extreme sports spots worldwide (like macba in Barcelona ) so you can keep up with the best tricks that other people are doing while keeping always your videos recorded there!

- Upload your videos, show us your best skateboard tricks and skills to get rocks and become The King Of The Spot to win cool prices!

- Thanks to the ProAddicts network, your action sports videos and tricks will get more visits and rocks than ever, so one day you can have as many as braille skateboarding!

- Connect your ProAddicts account to your Instagram page for an easier skateboard, BMX or downhill experience.

- Find new spots and places that you have never been, while meeting new people like you to ride together!

All you need to do is to download ProAdditcs now and get started! Take your action sports experience to the next level and keep always the motivation up!