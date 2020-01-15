As a privacy lock app, HideX is a photo and video calculator vault to hide photos, hide pictures, & lock videos behind a math calculator that really works!

Disguised as a calculator, HideX is a stunning free video vault, audio protector and privacy lock for your personal information. After setting a password on the calculator panel, you can easily manage the privacy folders or albums of photos and videos, lock videos and hide photos from system gallery, while others could only see a normal calculator installed on your phone.

Install this privacy lock and calculator vault now and make sure no one can view hidden privacy files except yourself.

Highlight Features

- Detect photos and videos on your device automatically

- Privacy lock: hide picture, lock photo album, lock videos

- Disguise on home screen as a calculator

- Sort files or folder, better organize hidden photos and videos

- Built-in private image viewer, video player

- Private browser to visit sites private and safe

- Large media storage to lock video & hide photo

Icon Disguise

- Calculator video lock, calculator photo vault, no one knows its existence except you

- Hidden photos and hidden videos can only be viewed after entering the correct numeric PIN on calculator panel

- Offer all the regular and scientific calculator functions to make perfect disguise

Hide photos, hide pictures

- Easily and efficiently hide pictures to our hidden photo vault from system gallery

- Browse hidden photos in safe place

- Support multiple formats picture: jpg, png, gif and more

Video Hider and Locker

- Keep others away from your private videos, movies

- No need to worry that someone scan your private media when handing your phone

- Create unlimited secret folders and import files

Safe view websites via build-in privacy browser

- Incognito mode for privacy browser

- Built-in privacy browser history cleaner to protect privacy

Effective Media Management

- Effectively sort and organize encrypted private files

- Easy to locate, rename and delete photos, pictures, and videos

Break-in Alert

- Turn on the alert and get photo snapped when unlocking failed

- Snap anyone who try to break into your privacy

Recovery Email

- Set a recovery email to make sure your privacy files never be lost

Q: How to use HideX - the best secret calculator video vault?

A: Step 1: Launch Hidex to enter the disguised math calculator.

Step 2: Set your password and press = to confirm your password.

Step 3: Allow privacy keeper to access photo, media and files.

Q: What if I forgot my password?

A: If you forget your password, just enter 11223344 and then press =. A versification code will then be sent to your registered email and steps followed to reset your password.

Q: What if I want to change password?

A: Please go to Settings > Change Password > Input Current Password to change the unlock password.

Q: What if I lost my phone?

A: Please be sure that your hidden files are stored only on your device and not online.

Hidex,as a privacy lock is a fantastic privacy protection app to hide photos and lock videos. Feel free to use this amazing calculator video vault and photo vault now!

We focus on full and professional privacy protection and are also contributed to provide the most advanced video hider and photo locker to keep your privacy safe!

If theres any problem or suggestion, please contact us via flatfishteam@gmail.com