Prismify aims to bring your the perfect synchronization between your Hue lightbulbs and Spotify.

What makes Prismify unique is that it uses and combines the possibilities offered by the entertainment areas from Philips Hue with the very detailed analysis about the track being played by Spotify.

It allows Prismify to achieve (in ideal conditions) perfect sync between the lighting and the sound as well as multiple other things.

You need three things for that :

- the Spotify app installed on the same device as Prismify

- colored Hue lights with a bridge v2 and an entertainment area already created

- being connected to Internet

Then, connect to Spotify, select your entertainment area and hit Play!

You can:

- choose between multiple colors' schemes (only 3 in the free version) or create your own

- select the order in which lights are gonna be played

- adjust the brightness and flashiness

- select when all lights should play a sound

- filter out sounds depending on their loudness or length

- attribute specific sounds to specific lights (e.g.: all the C, C# will be played by the lightstrip)

Note that while most of the settings above are "premium", there are no specific limitations in the free version, it is completely usable with all your lights! But the default settings might not be the best for every taste and every kind of music.

Another "cool" thing to note is that you can enjoy the lighting provided by Prismify even if it's not the Spotify app on your mobile which is playing the music. The only thing needed in that case is that the same account is used on both Spotify apps. Altough be aware, in that case, it might happen that both Spotify apps aren't in perfect sync which results in a small delay (ranging from a few milliseconds to one second, which can be corrected using the delay setting if needed).

In all cases, I hope you'll enjoy Prismify!

ps: there will be frequent updates with new color palettes, various improvements,...

ps2: crash known on Moto X Play (Android 7.1.1) occuring when hitting the "Play" button, will investigate.