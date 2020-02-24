PrintWeek MEA is a monthly magazine focused on the print industry in the Middle East and Africa. Covering 17 countries - including UAE, GCC countries and North Africa, it is the most respected industry title and has become the first source of reference for printers throughout the region. Printweek MEA is part of an international brand of titles - with sister publications in the UK, Germany, Russia, India and Australia.
Stay up-to-date with all the information you need on printing with our IOS and Android App.
App Features:
Current and past issues of PrintWeek MEA magazine
Brilliant website replica format, just like the print edition you know and love
Text formatted articles specifically designed for maximum mobile readability
Download issues for offline reading any time
Search for categories and companies from our database which allows you to access more than 150,000 companies
Complete details of a company including phone, fax, email, website, keywords
Easy update-a-listing feature
Intuitive search bar and menu
Possibility of banner ads in website home page, mobile app, and newsletter
Why use the PrintWeek MEA App?
Drive more users, enquiries and business
Be found when it matters
One tap to connect users to you - by phone, email, website
