PrintDin ESC POS Print service Bluetooth Wifi/Net for Android

By YairCaballero Free

Developer's Description

By YairCaballero

The Application works as a Print Service.

Print texts, images and PDF from your phone.

You can "print", "share", "send" or "open" in any application, click and select PrintDin.

Browser, Gallery, Mail, File Manager, etc.

Connection type:

- Bluetooth

- Ethernet or WIFI (Default Port 9100)

- USB

You can choose the Print Command for the graphics.

1- GS v 0 - compatible with most printers;

2- ESC * 33 - compatible with Epson / Hoin printers;

3- Other options.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

