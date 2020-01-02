The Application works as a Print Service.

Print texts, images and PDF from your phone.

You can "print", "share", "send" or "open" in any application, click and select PrintDin.

Browser, Gallery, Mail, File Manager, etc.

Connection type:

- Bluetooth

- Ethernet or WIFI (Default Port 9100)

- USB

You can choose the Print Command for the graphics.

1- GS v 0 - compatible with most printers;

2- ESC * 33 - compatible with Epson / Hoin printers;

3- Other options.