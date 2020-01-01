Can you help your Princess friends look extra beautiful for the big wedding day?
Take the beautiful princesses to the salon and giving them a magical makeover!
Hurry, princess charming is waiting to meet his princess!
Be sure to play dress-up, and pick out the best outfit for the big night out!!
Make sure her hair, nails, skin, and outfit look gorgeous!!
Have fun playing Princess Make-Up Salon & Spa Makeover Kid Games!
