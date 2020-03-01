Love summer and wanna cool down? Well, Libby invites you to a pool party! Come join her!

Summer is the hottest season of the year, but summertime fun in the sun is irreplaceable. One day, when Libby is having afternoon tea with her royal friends, she feels so hot and then comes up with a good idea to cool down holding a pool party! All the princesses and Prince Eyre can't agree more. Dancing, ice cream, snacks, water slide... come enjoy endless fun!

Features:

- Show your sense of fashion with tons of outfits

See the outfits and accessories we got for you? Go make Libby and Eyre the most attractive ones.

- Show us your dance moves

Haven't been dancing with Eyre for a long time? We got you. Pick your favorite moves now!

- Show your skills on the water slide

Pick your favorite character and slide board, and then have endless fun!

- Show your stage performance with AR technique

Tap the AR camera, find a good place to put the stage, then get everybody moving.

About Libii:

With over 1 billion downloads and growing, Libii is committed to creating innovative games for kids. We'll keep working on establishing a good relationship with both parents and their children and bringing a healthy, happy atmosphere for them.

Visit us: http://www.libii.com/

Like us: http://www.facebook.com/LibiiGame

Contact us: Got any ideas? Suggestions? Need technical support? Please feel free to contact us 24/7 at WeCare@libii.com

Need You Know:

This app is totally free to download and play, some basic items are also free to use, but some additional items need you to purchase and pay to unlock. Therefore, if you do not want to use these items, please turn off the in-app purchase in your settings. Thanks.