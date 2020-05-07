Start playing Princess Blast you will fell in love with it.

With Fully Animated Character Dressing, Decorating and Matching Puzzle Game.

Switch and match the items in the puzzle adventure to progress to the next level and new item. Including room decorating, and dressing for princess girl. This game is free to play you can play without any purchasing the coin. Once you pass the level you always get the coins.

Plan your moves by matching 3 or more items in a row, using princess boosters wisely in order to overcome those extra sticky levels! Blast the chocolate and collect princess toys to solve the puzzle.

Dress Up the Princess, you can use the coin to pay for any princess dressing e.g. hairs, dresses, shirts, skirts and shoes. All of item is done for animated dressing game.

Decorate the Princess Room, the princess need a sweet room. At the begining, she has a empty room, when you pass the puzzle challage and consume the coin. You have to purchase the decorate item for her room e.g. princess mirror, dressing table, dressing chair, princess chandelier, curtain, flowers and much more.

Princess Blast features:

Challange the goal : Target Score, Clear the Obstacle, Collect the Princess Toys.

Match for a huge of coins!

It's very super sweet surprises for decorating the princess room!

Dress Up game also include.

Unwrap princess room environments and meet the sweetest princess with your own dressing style or combination.

Tasty Candies, wrapped item, verticle striped and horizontal striped Special Candies, Color Bombs and various other princess boosters to help with those challenging to the next levels.

more princess room and princess dressing in update.

Even you alone or play with friends! Princess Blast is completely free to play but if you need growing fast in game will require payment.

By downloading this game you are agreeing to our terms of service;

https://geegeedev.blogspot.com/2018/10/princess-blast-privacy-policy.html