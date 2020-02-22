Join millions of girls around the world playing: The love story of Princess Anna

We want you to surprise the world of fashion, with all your creativity. This is the best app for girls fashionistas, try all combinations with lots of clothes to match.

Anna is a princess of a distant kingdom, but a girl like all of us. She likes to go to high school, walk with her friends and go out with her boyfriend. She has always wanted to lead a normal life like any girl.

So he goes with her to try on all the clothes and accessories you bought on your walk through the mall. She is a shopaholic, loves shoes, boots, jeans and jeans.

Imagine having a date with the boy of your dreams. Make it look very pretty for this very special day. Well, she is very much in love. Imagine that they go to dinner, or go walking along a boardwalk or film.

In this game you can dress the girl and the boy. We have a wide variety of clothes and accessories for her and for him.

Combine the outfits for different occasions: prom, shopping, going to the beach, going on vacation, dating, international beauty pageants, pop singer contest and a movie star awards show. We have a collection of dresses, skirts, blouses, pants, tops. I choose among dozens of sophisticated hairstyles, shoes, jewelry and other luxury accessories.

Liberate your inner fashionista and train your skills as a fashion designer for famous actresses, celebrities, supermodels and influencer elegant girls on the red carpet. Join the world of glamor, Hollywood and Broadway, and imagine that you are a superstar, actress, supermodel, music star or simply a millionaire addicted to VIP shopping that publishes videos with millions of fans and subscribers. To get even more fame and glory, become the Queen of World Beauty and marry a billionaire (for example, a handsome actor with a sea-view mansion in California). Choose a modern hairstyle and clothes creates wedding dresses or cocktail for your famous model.

If he like you, your friends also love fashion applications and digital makeover for girls, do not forget to tell you about this great new app! Download it and play for free forever on your iPhone or iPad. It's really the best you've ever seen.

Maquilla !, Peina !, Dress !, Use the accessories!

- Use eye shadow, tweeze eyebrows and eyelashes, or wear makeup for brides!

- Combing the model with a variety of hairstyles in various natural colors!

- Wear flowered dresses, or a more casual look!

- Do not forget jewelry, necklaces and earrings!

You can create thousands of your own unique looks. You can dress both twins with different look and create incredible scenes like you're living in a fairy tale. So if you love princesses, castles and fairy tales, This is the app for you!

Dress up and create unique looks with thousands of different combinations.

The better you play, the more coins you get, and you can buy more items. You can also get more coins by watching our sponsored videos.

Remember that you also have the option to rent any article quickly and easily.

Enjoy this spectacular princess game!