Advice to young girls waiting for Prince Charming ... He finally arrives! He must free the princess trapped in the highest tower of the castle. But this princess does not want to be saved by a simple man! You must be elegant and offer multiple presents. When you climb, you must collect bonuses. Beware of projectiles that disrupt your adventure. Every damage will affect your sex appeal.

Prince and Princess Kiss Quest is a game that will test your responsiveness and your speed. With girly graphics, this game will delight girls!

HOW TO PLAY

Climb to the top of the tower. Collect bonuses and avoid projectiles. Your gauge of sexiness evolves throughout the game, depending on your skills.

GAME FEATURES

- 1 Prince

- 1 Princess

- 1 Shop to buy boosters

- 20 levels