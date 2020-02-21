Set your imagination free with this simple coloring book full of Princes and Princesses!

This enchanting interactive coloring book is full of cartoon royalty. With more than 30 easy to simple coloring pages this activity book is certain to provide coloring book artist with hours of fun.

More than 200 vivid colors to choose from, the colors will never run out, allowing the user to paint images over and over creating different variations of their favorite images making this a never ending coloring book.

Allows sharing the artwork instantly via facebook, email, text messaging or save the paintings to your device creating your very own art gallery.

Features:

ZOOM function to color tiny details

UNDO function so you can go back in case you make a mistake.

Multi Size pencil/paintbrush.

New advance brushes

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Name: Prince & Princess Coloring Book

Ad-Supported