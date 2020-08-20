Sign in to add and modify your software
The official Prince George's County PS app gives you a personalized window into what is happening at the district and schools. Get the news and information that you care about and get involved.
Anyone can:
-View District and school news
-Use the district tip line
-Receive notifications from the district and schools
-Access the district directory
-Display information personalized to your interests
Parents and students can:
-View grades, assignments, and attendance
-View and add contact information