The official Prince George's County PS app gives you a personalized window into what is happening at the district and schools. Get the news and information that you care about and get involved.

Anyone can:

-View District and school news

-Use the district tip line

-Receive notifications from the district and schools

-Access the district directory

-Display information personalized to your interests

Parents and students can:

-View grades, assignments, and attendance

-View and add contact information

What's new in version 5.2.000

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 5.2.000

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
