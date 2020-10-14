Join or Sign In

Prime Day Deals & News 2020 for Android

By heroApp Free

Developer's Description

By heroApp

Prime Day is Amazons take on Black Friday. While every online retailer gets involved in the now annual Black Friday bargain bun fight, Prime Day is all about Amazon. The special day of deals is a members-only affair, so youll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offers. Thanks to Amazons 30-day Prime free trial, there is always the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership.

Prime members are then able to take advantage of limited time only Lightning deals as well as broader Prime Day deals across the site.

From Prime Day our team will make constant efforts to publish the new hills in the application. We will notify you so that you can be one step ahead and catch the offers that interest you.

It's a special day, so join us and find out why Prime Day is such an important event for Amazon Prime members.

There is little time until Prime Day, and we advise you to make your shopping list, to allocate a budget for what interests you and to be up to date on the notifications we will give as well as emails in case which you will also subscribe to our newsletter.

Stop thinking, install the application because we will offer you an advantage that will be reflected in the hills and promotions you will catch.

Why install the application?

- We provide information on Amazon Prime Day

- we will present you the offer published by Amazon as well as Hills and Coupons that will definitely interest you.

- We will offer you in the long run other hills and coupons from hundreds of stores.

- we will inform you when there are contests

The list of reasons can continue and for this reason we recommend you to install our application.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
