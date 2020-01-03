Download Pridemoji and get over 100 LGBTQA themed emojis to text friends. Pridemoji is three emoji apps in one - a keyboard app for quick access when texting, an iMessage sticker app for enhancing conversations, and a full app for sharing to social networks. Add Pridemoji digital stickers to all of your messages!

Pridemoji is the best emoji app for LGBTQA and allies:

Inclusive emojis such as the queer people of color and non-binary gender flags.

Install the keyboard to copy-paste emoji into messaging apps such as iMessage, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, GroupMe, and Google Hangouts. The easy-to-use keyboard even remembers your most-used Pridemojis.

Pridemoji's digital stickers can be received and viewed by anyone. Illustrations are high resolution and look great no matter where you share them. You can even post them to social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat.

A NOTE ABOUT ALL ACCESS: Privacy is our top priority. Pridemoji does not collect any personal identifying information or transmit anything you type. Turning on Allow Full Access gives the Pridemoji Keyboard permission to copy and paste the emoji images. You can also choose to share Pridemoji content from the app without installing the keyboard.