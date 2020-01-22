A free costume game provided by gomsee.com and First Fox Games!

New Pretty Girl has been released.

"Pretty Girl's Cinderella Style"

Make your own fresh Pretty Girl with various hair, costumes and accessories.

You can change the background, 9 poses and motions, you can also store your Pretty Girl in 6 slots.

You can create your own Pretty Girl comics by using various emotion display and dialogue,

You can share your photos and boast them with the photo taking function.

Please love Pretty Girl a lot!