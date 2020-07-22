All kinds of things are delivered on the conveyor belt, and our goal is just to smash them, click on the huge screen of the hammer will fall, smash things, easy to understand, rough relief.

You can think of anything:

Click screen waving hammer, destroy before sent to items. You can earn gold COINS by destroying items, unlock new levels and sledgehammers, and make the smash feel even better.

Wanton destruction also need to pay attention to, don't smashed up belt. In addition, try not to touch the adhesive, fuse, bombs and other troublesome props, they will affect your rhythm or even directly blow up the conveyor belt.