Press & Hold Sprint Stopwatch for Android

By mikeyin

Developer's Description

By mikeyin

Very simple stopwatch to help time yourself while sprinting.

Press and hold either (or both) of the volume buttons on your device to start the timer. Let go of the buttons to stop the display.

If you slip off the buttons while running that's okay as long as you release it at the finish line. The clock keeps running, but only the display is stopped when you let go. And of course there is a reset button to reset the clock.

No permissions needed because it's a stopwatch, why would it need permissions?

Because there are no analytics, please be very descriptive if you do happen to find a bug!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
