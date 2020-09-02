Join or Sign In

Presets for Lightroom - PRO & Trendy LR Presets for Android

By Inspiring Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Inspiring Apps

Edit photos with PRO & Premium Presets to enhance your photos for free.

- Enjoy thousands of likes and comments

- Create stunning Instagram feeds and photography

- Be creative and have fun

- Make amazing photography

A fast growing professional Presets for Lightroom CC photo collection includes:

160+ mobile xmp / dng for all kind of occasions

25 packs

There are a lot of premium lightroom presets: white, brown, blue, moody, dark, airy, teal and orange, black and white, blogger, light room, landscape, alight, green, gold, pink, pastel, night, 90s, motion, creamy, b&w.

Enjoy top mobile xmp / dng for Lightroom cc 2019 2020.

The App is great editor for enhance you pictures.

The App can help you edit photos much easy like count 123. You can retouch them just in one tap.

This photo editor App has a lot of different top filters for lr photo editing.

Enjoy cool effects with free and unique white, brown, blue, moody, dark, airy, teal and orange, black and white, blogger, light room, landscape, alight, green, gold, pink, pastel, night, 90s, motion, creamy, b&w preset.

We make sure your photography will be awesome with Premium lightroom presets with different tones created by professional photographers and designers.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

