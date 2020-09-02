Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Presets For Lightroom | Lr Mobile Presets for Android

By Png Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Png Apps

Lr Preset Provides You Free Lr Preset For Lr Mobile App So Your Can Edit And Enhance Your Photos In Your Smartphones.

100+ Lr Presets

Cinematic

Dark Tale

Dreamy

HDR

Hollywood

Night Lights

Vintage

Lr Preset : Lr Preset App have 100+ Presets For Lr Mobile .

It allows you to download and use Premium presets For Lightroom .

FEATURES :

Premium Mobile Presets

Most Popular presets For Lr Mobile

100+ Presets

Simple and Fast Loading

Full Preview of any Images

Simple UI Design

All Devices Supported

And Many More...

__________

Permissions Notice

Photos/Media/Files: Needed to allow you to upload custom photo as thumbnail of Video Status.

Storage: Needed to allow you to download and store Video Status.

Copyright: All copyrights reserved

Images and designs created by our designers and you are allowed to use these images for personal use only.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.0

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 2.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Free
Make and remix pictures into collages and memes.
Android
PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Snapseed

Free
Enhance, transform, and share your photos easily.
Android
Snapseed

Photo Editor Pro

Free
Edit your photos on the go.
Android
Photo Editor Pro

LINE Camera - Photo editor

Free
Make your photos fun & attractived.
Android
LINE Camera - Photo editor

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now