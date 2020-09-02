Sign in to add and modify your software
Lr Preset Provides You Free Lr Preset For Lr Mobile App So Your Can Edit And Enhance Your Photos In Your Smartphones.
100+ Lr Presets
Cinematic
Dark Tale
Dreamy
HDR
Hollywood
Night Lights
Vintage
Lr Preset : Lr Preset App have 100+ Presets For Lr Mobile .
It allows you to download and use Premium presets For Lightroom .
FEATURES :
Premium Mobile Presets
Most Popular presets For Lr Mobile
100+ Presets
Simple and Fast Loading
Full Preview of any Images
Simple UI Design
All Devices Supported
And Many More...
Permissions Notice
Photos/Media/Files: Needed to allow you to upload custom photo as thumbnail of Video Status.
Storage: Needed to allow you to download and store Video Status.
Copyright: All copyrights reserved
Images and designs created by our designers and you are allowed to use these images for personal use only.