We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence therefore is not an act, but a habit. - Aristotle

Present is the right app for you to making good habits. You have some cool ideas to make your life better but you can't make them your habits, you can't be consistent over them. So Present will help you to keep consistency.

Monitoring yourself is hard at times, you slip track of the thing now and then, don't worry Present will help you in the case.

The app will keep you notifying, reminding that you need to get the task done for 21 days (or more) and when it completes - you'll more or less feel that the task is already in your veins and if that's not the case when you can continue to use the app to make sure you stay on track.

When you complete a day's habit, the calendar will show the GREEN day. If you miss a day, the day will turn RED on the calendar, so work hard and never miss a day.

And remember to use the app every day (don't worry the app will notify you), you can edit progress of yesterday or the pass. Every day, it gets a little easier. But you gotta do it every day, that's the hard part.

Present app focuses on simple and nice design but provides for you all the data you need to track your habit or your goal. There a fancy calendar that shows you all information: the start day, complete and incomplete day. Try to get a long streak for the habit you are working on by covering your goalsthe longer the better.

Present app also allows writing notes for the day. You can use it as a journal to track events or your emotions, how you feel when completing a habit's task, why you need to keep on track, what motivates you.