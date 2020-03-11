***** Developed by an award-winning education studios, 22learn, the creator of the best-selling apps for kids, in cooperation with educational specialists to best prepare your children for success in preschool and kindergarten curriculum.

Preschool curriculum in one endearing alien-themed app. Land UFOs, explore extraterrestrial lands, vacuum the space, save the aliens, and much more. This fun-packed preschool educational adventure takes you out of this world to start a journey of learning. Have fun tracing letters, shapes, and numbers with aliens; or play 6 engaging educational mini-games to learn names of shapes, letters, numbers, and colors.

==== FASCINATING TRACING AND LEARNING ADVENTURE FOR PRESCHOOL KIDS PACKED WITH EDUCATIONAL CONTENT TO HELP CHILDREN SUCCEED IN PRESCHOOL CURRICULUM ====

==== TRACE with ALIENS ====

* Uppercase letters

* Lowercase letters

* Shapes

* Numbers 1-10

* Numbers 10-20

* Numbers 1-100

==== LEARN in 6 FUN EDUCATIONAL MINI-GAMES ====

* Uppercase letters, lowercase letters, shapes, colors, numbers 1-10, numbers 1-100

* Mini-games include both matching and recognition activities

1. Feed the aliens. -- The cute little alien babies are hungry! Can you drag the flowers with the correct symbol to feed them?

2. Land UFOs. -- The shiny UFOs are coming for a landing. Land the UFOs to their right landing bases.

3. Connect the space dots. -- Connect the dots in an alphabetical or numerical order. Can you guess who is hiding behind the dots?

4. Color the aliens. -- Have fun learning with this special interactive coloring book. Crack the code to color the picture.

5. Vacuum the space. -- Operate our fancy vacuum cleaner to clean up the planet!

6. Match the planets. Oh, who is it that hides behind the planets? Memorize the pictures and match them to help aliens get back home!

==== EDUCATIONAL CONTENT ====

Teaches:

==== FEATURES ====

+ Educational, space-themed interactive mini-games

+ Professional animations, voice-over, and sound effects

+ Colorful child-friendly design

+ Developed in cooperation with teachers and parents

The aliens and other wacky space creatures are waiting. Time to learn! Prepare your children for success with this fun and quirky app by 22learn!