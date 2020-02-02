Prepared SLO is an Emergency Preparedness App provided by the Emergency Preparedness Program of the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department in California.

This app was created to provide residents with an emergency preparedness resource, on your smartphone, that includes:

THE PLAN: The Plan is your Family Emergency Plan where you and your family can define neighborhood, local, out-of-town and out-of-state meeting locations and emergency contacts.

INFO: In this section you have the ability to add essential personal and account information including medical, insurance, utilities, and others. These details can be critical in recovering from an emergency to resume your pre-disaster life.

SUPPLIES: This section allows you to put together and track medical and non-medical supplies for your family and pets to help you be prepared in the event of an emergency.

RESOURCES: This section contains suggested local resources that you can complete ahead of an emergency. You can personalize additional emergency resources for your family. The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department information has been provided for you.

TOOLS: Tools is a repository of some key resources such as CPR, First Aid, Using This App, and About This App. This section also includes Reminders to check your smoke detector and emergency supplies every six months to check for battery life and expiration dates on food and medicine.

After install, internet or cellular data is not required to use the Prepared SLO app.

No information is transferred. All information saves locally to your phone. Due to this, if you get a new phone, this app will need to be installed on your new phone and the fields will need to be completed again.

Install this app and begin to complete the sections to better prepare yourself and your loved ones for an emergency.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SLOpublichealth.org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/slopublichealth

Web: http://www.slocounty.ca.gov/phep