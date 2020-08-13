Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

PrepFE - Electrical & Computer for iOS

By PrepFE Free

Developer's Description

By PrepFE

Don't spend time relearning topics from scratch and using poor resources. Jump right into practice problems and learn by doing! Supplement your learning with flash cards to learn the FE Reference Handbook and be familiar with your discipline's concepts. Take your exam practice on the go and learn with our curated content by engineering experts.

Study whenever and wherever its convenient with PrepFE. No need to carry around books and study guides. All you need is your phone and determination.

Start your Professional Engineer journey and download the PrepFE - Electrical & Computer app.

Install the free version today and jump start your studying!

We have provided a limited free version of the app that you can try before deciding to upgrade. This version includes a limited set of practice questions, flash cards, and basic progress metrics.

*Practice FE exam questions*

*Interactive Practice Exams*

*Hundreds of Practice Questions*

*Detailed & Step-by-Step Explanations*

*Reinforce learning with Flash Cards*

*Breakdown of strengths and weaknesses*

*Updated for 2020*

We have up to date content for the new category specifications:

Mathematics

Probability and Statistics

Ethics and Professional Practice

Engineering Economics

Properties of Electrical Materials

Circuit Analysis (DC and AC Steady State)

Linear Systems

Signal Processing

Electronics

Power Systems

Electromagnetics

Control Systems

Communications

Computer Networks

Digital Systems

Computer Systems

Software Engineering

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now