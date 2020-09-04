Join or Sign In

Prenatal Yoga | Down Dog for Android

By Yoga Buddhi Co. Free

Developer's Description

By Yoga Buddhi Co.

With Prenatal Yoga you get a brand new prenatal yoga practice every time you come to your mat. Unlike following pre-recorded videos, Prenatal Yoga wont make you do the same yoga routine over and over again, so you can make this a daily wellness habit during your pregnancy that you wont get bored of!

WORKOUTS TARGETED FOR EACH TRIMESTER

As your body changes during your pregnancy, so should your yoga practice. Select first, second, or third trimester to get yoga poses appropriate for where you are in your prenatal journey.

BOOSTS: RELIEVE YOUR LOW BACK PAIN

All our practices will stretch your low back and side body - if you want more, use the Boost feature to specifically target Low Back or Side Body!

If you want to focus on another part of the body, weve got you covered! Leg cramps? Boost Feet and Ankle! Pain in your wrists? Boost Hands, Wrists and Arms!

PREGNANCY BOOSTS

Boosts specific to pregnancy so you can further tailor your practice to what you need: Pelvic Floor, Labor Prep and more!

BEGINNER FRIENDLY

Get started in the comfort of your own home. Can't touch your toes? No problem! We'll give you modifications and alternatives along the way!

CHOOSE YOUR GUIDE

Select a voice you love from 6 different yoga teachers to guide you through your practice.

MUSIC THAT GOES WITH YOUR FLOW

Beats that support where you are in your practice, whether you're warming up, building heat, or cooling down.

MULTIPLE LANGUAGES

6 English-speaking voices plus 9 other languages!

OFFLINE

Download a practice for offline use and take it with you anywhere! Practice in your living room, in a hotel, or on the beach.

SYNC BETWEEN DEVICES

Automatically syncs across all your devices.

Down Dog's terms and conditions can be found at https://www.downdogapp.com/terms

Down Dog's privacy policy can be found at https://www.downdogapp.com/privacy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0.0

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 5.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
