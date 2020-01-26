The PRO version is ad free!

We publish every day new cheap Business and First class fares.

Fly in business class for the price of economy class or premium economy.

Read our Travel Hacks to know how to optimize the way you earn miles and fly for "free".

Here's what you get for free with our App:

- every day new Business or First Class Deals

- push notifications for very cheap flights which will usualy be available to book within 24h only

- Travel Hacks

- Travel Tricks

- Flight Reviews

- Lounge Reviews

and more about Luxury Travel...