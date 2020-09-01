Join or Sign In

Pregnant Mommy & Newborn Baby Care for iOS

By Mohsin waqar

Developer's Description

By Mohsin waqar

Show your love for mommy with Newborn baby sister - Mommy Care! A beautiful baby sister is about to be born, and your mommy needs your care! Dress up your newborn sister with the best clothing, decorate her room, change her diapers, give her the best birthday party ever. Be you a brother or sister, playing with mommy and your newborn baby sister was never this fun! Care for mommy as she is pregnant, spoil her with delicious treats, give her a massage, an ultrasound and much much more in this newborn baby game. Its time to celebrate the arrival of your little sister with Newborn Baby Sister - Mommy Care!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

