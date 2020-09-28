Join or Sign In

Pregnancy Care & ChildBirth for Android

By Wingz Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By Wingz Technologies

This app offers a guidance for pregnancy women, whoever look for pregnancy due date, fetus development simulation and weight gain during pregnancy. Pregnancy due date, which is used to calculate the expected delivery date. Fetus development simulation, discuss about how the baby grow week by week by viewing the photos. Weight gain guides you to check the women's height and weight to control their body's fitness (or) health. Depending on their height and weight, you need to take the required food calories.

Full Specifications

What's new in version v1.0

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version v1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

