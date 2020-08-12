Join or Sign In

PrayFor_ for iOS

By Dot Edison Free

Developer's Description

By Dot Edison

"Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective." - James 5:16

For many Christians, it can take a long time to establish a healthy relationship with prayer amongst the stresses of daily life. PrayFor is designed to help you develop prayer habits that work for your lifestyle, so you can connect with others in prayer and get the support you need.

Submit your own prayer requests to your local church or to smaller prayer groups so you can be united in your devotions. Pray for your church body or other members of your prayer group and receive notifications when your prayers are prayed for and when they have been answered. Keep track of God moving through your own life and send daily prayer quotes to inspire others in their worship. Keep a journal of all that God is speaking to you in prayer.

Features:

- Connect to your local church for prayer requests

- Pray for other members in your prayer group or church body

- Notifications when your prayers are prayed for

- Notifications when a prayer has been answered

- Daily Prayer Quotes

- Subscribe to Prayer Guides for your church

- Submit global prayers, everyone who has the app can pray for you

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.6

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 2.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
