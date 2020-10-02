Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Prank Chuck e Cheese's Call for Android

By zineDev Free

Developer's Description

By zineDev

Welcome to (Prank Chuck e Cheese's Call), this application will allow you to receive a call from Chuck e Cheese's.

Do you like scary Chuck-e-Cheese's?

Would you like to make a call with Chuck e Cheese's?

You are in the right place!

(Prank Chuck e Cheese's Call) NOW, is a Prank app to enjoy it with your friends!

Set up a phone call time and answer a fake call from Chuck e Cheese's evil !

with a single click you can have the scary experience of talking to Chuck e Cheese's evil, it's an easy application to entertain yourself or prank your friends and family and see their hilarious reactions, the calls seem so realistic and they'll think you're really talking to Chuck e Cheese's.

If you want to know how to call Chuck-e-Cheese's .This call simulator helps you to select a caller from your contact list or enter new contact. Chuck e Cheese's The Simulator Fake Call is the perfect game to play on friends and family! You can simulate phone calls using This lol pet calling app.

Features:

- Chuck e Cheese's can call for a variety of reasons.

- Customize time and gender which Chuck e Cheese's evil will mentions during the Chuck e Cheese's evil call prank.

- Set call time.

- Change caller name.

- Change caller number.

- Custom call time.

- Set a ringtone or use the default ringtone.

- Set a voice for caller.

- Awake mobile screen on call even sleep.

- Pretend that some celebrity calling you.

- Its easy to use.

Disclaimer:

This app is not official and have nothing to do with the original character mentioned throughout the app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now