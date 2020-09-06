Join or Sign In

Prank Audio & Noise Collection for iOS

By Daniel Agustinus $0.99

Developer's Description

By Daniel Agustinus

This is a very simple prank audio & noise collection in mobile application

Have the urge to tease someone? Do you need some sound tools which can help to do it? Well we have this prank audio & noise collection ready for you to use!

With this prank audio & noise collection application, you can:

- Tease optimally

- Using unique sounds for different kind of situation

- Any other creative implementation you can think of using the sounds

This prank audio & noise collection in application consists of sounds like:

- Ba Dum Tss for joking situation

- Boxing bell

- Camera shutter

- Cow (Moo)

- Kiss (Muach)

- No dramatic scream

- Stomach growl (Hungry sound effect)

- Toilet flush

- Vomit

- Yodelling

I hope you enjoy use this prank audio & noise collection app, be sensible while using it!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
