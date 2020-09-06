This is a very simple prank audio & noise collection in mobile application

Have the urge to tease someone? Do you need some sound tools which can help to do it? Well we have this prank audio & noise collection ready for you to use!

With this prank audio & noise collection application, you can:

- Tease optimally

- Using unique sounds for different kind of situation

- Any other creative implementation you can think of using the sounds

This prank audio & noise collection in application consists of sounds like:

- Ba Dum Tss for joking situation

- Boxing bell

- Camera shutter

- Cow (Moo)

- Kiss (Muach)

- No dramatic scream

- Stomach growl (Hungry sound effect)

- Toilet flush

- Vomit

- Yodelling

I hope you enjoy use this prank audio & noise collection app, be sensible while using it!