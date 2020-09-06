Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This is a very simple prank audio & noise collection in mobile application
Have the urge to tease someone? Do you need some sound tools which can help to do it? Well we have this prank audio & noise collection ready for you to use!
With this prank audio & noise collection application, you can:
- Tease optimally
- Using unique sounds for different kind of situation
- Any other creative implementation you can think of using the sounds
This prank audio & noise collection in application consists of sounds like:
- Ba Dum Tss for joking situation
- Boxing bell
- Camera shutter
- Cow (Moo)
- Kiss (Muach)
- No dramatic scream
- Stomach growl (Hungry sound effect)
- Toilet flush
- Vomit
- Yodelling
I hope you enjoy use this prank audio & noise collection app, be sensible while using it!