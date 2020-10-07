Power 98.5 is your #1 radio station for all things music, entertainment, news, and what's new.

Power 98.5 is dedicated to the artists who inspire us every day and to our listeners who enjoy listening to their favorite music.

Download the Power 98.5 iOS app today and enjoy your favorite music, including your favorite artists and emerging artists from around the world, and live radio shows.

Power 98.5 is easy to use, and what's more, it's free.