Potolo's Diamond Hunting for Android

By Popicasa Games Free

Developer's Description

By Popicasa Games

Warning. this game is hard, if you can't take it, don't play it!

This game is about a boy known as Potolo.

Potolo is Hunting for diamond in the unknown desert with his camel.

But suddenly his camel get tired of walking endlessly on the desert and run away.

Potolo who's left alone in the desert found a mysterious portal.

With unbearable temptation, Potolo goes into the portal and his journey begins...

Download this game to know more...

*This game was made by only one person. Please don't expect it will looks like other game made by a big company with hundreds of workers.

Potolo's Diamond Hunting Game Features:

- Funny and frustrating at the same time.

- Stylish and retro pixel art graphics!

- Exciting and nerve wrecking challenging level.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.0.7

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 0.0.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

