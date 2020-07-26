Warning. this game is hard, if you can't take it, don't play it!

This game is about a boy known as Potolo.

Potolo is Hunting for diamond in the unknown desert with his camel.

But suddenly his camel get tired of walking endlessly on the desert and run away.

Potolo who's left alone in the desert found a mysterious portal.

With unbearable temptation, Potolo goes into the portal and his journey begins...

Download this game to know more...

*This game was made by only one person. Please don't expect it will looks like other game made by a big company with hundreds of workers.

Potolo's Diamond Hunting Game Features:

- Funny and frustrating at the same time.

- Stylish and retro pixel art graphics!

- Exciting and nerve wrecking challenging level.