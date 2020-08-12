Posture by Muscle&Motion

Learn How to identify Common Postural Disorders.

Acquire the tools to correct various postural problems!

Groundbreaking new premium software in the field of Human Posture by Muscle and Motion & Dr. Gill Solberg.

The development of this app took years as we transferred the written words to easily understandable video clips.

Ever wished you could learn how to diagnose your patient's posture patterns? NOW YOU CAN!

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN?

You will learn to identify and diagnose postural problems

Learn how to treat those posture defects/problems

Integrate some posture exercises in your regular training session

Principles of therapeutic applications for people with Postural problems

Techniques for comprehensive postural diagnosis

Building adapted therapeutic effective exercises

Gain the ability to identify typical postural tendencies

You will be able to adapt any exercise to any kind of problem

You will also understand how making a small change in a range of motion in one joint can solve a problem in another joint.

WHO IT BENEFITS?

This comprehensive professional software was built especially for teachers, therapists, and instructors of all movement methods who are interested in deepening their understanding of the anatomical, kinesiological and motor components of human movement and to improve the quality of their teaching and instruction.

Personal Fitness Trainers & Coaches

Pilates, Dance & Yoga Instructors

Orthopedics

Chiropractors and Physical & Occupational Therapists

Massage Therapists

Kinesiology & Anatomy Students

University & College Professors

Fitness Enthusiasts

The professional collaboration between Dr. Gill Solberg and Amit Gal Alon takes the world of human kinesiology a few steps forward and creates a compulsory visual tool for every trainer/teacher who is interested in deepening his/her understanding of the movement and posture system.

MUSCLE AND MOTION POSTURE INCLUDES:

Postural disorder: Kyphosis, Lordosis, Flat Back, Scoliosis.

Therapeutic exercises.

eBook: Postural disorders and musculoskeletal dysfunction. Diagnosis, Prevention, and Treatment

Postural tests / assessments

3D Anatomy of the Muscular & Skeletal systems

3D Kinesiology in Motion

3D Core Training Anatomy

This unique and professional app contains hundreds of very high quality and original visuals and deals with the connection between theoretical and practical aspects of human movement and posture with the aim of expanding and enriching the uses of movement for therapy and for daily activity and improving posture patterns in daily functioning.

Posture by Muscle&Motion

Full Access - 1 Month - $30/month

Full Access - 1 Year - $149.99/year

Full access including unlimited access to all of our Posture videos, Yoga videos, Muscular Anatomy videos and explanations, Kinesiology & Skeletal videos.

Questions? Suggestions? You can write to us at Muscle & Motion. Our trusty customer support team is just an email away --- simply write to info@muscleandmotion.com

Wishing you a fruitful and exciting learning experience.

With any question, we are here for you at info@muscleandmotion.com

The Muscle and Motion team