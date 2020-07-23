Join or Sign In

Poster Maker | Flyer Maker & Ads Page Designer for Android

By M Apps Free

Developer's Description

By M Apps

Want to create promotional posters, advertisement, offer announcements, cover photos for your shop, restaurant, office or social sites?

If yes then this app is for you.

Poster Maker is an easy to use app, just select the background you like in the ratio as per your need and add your text with poster design fonts, add wonderful stickers (specially picked for poster making), add your pictures from gallery and create perfect poster every time.

Poster Maker is an extra-ordinary tool, it will transform your regular posts into creative posters within seconds.

This app has got the most effective tools that can transform an empty background to an attractive posters within seconds.

Create promotional posters, advertisement, offer announcements, carnival poster, cover photos on the go with amazing backgrounds, texture, effects, fonts, sticker and get the attention you want.

What can you make?

- Design Posters

- Design Advertising Materials

- Create Flyers

- Promotional Creatives

- Create Brouchers

- Create Quotes Poster

- Create Invitation Posters

- Social Media Posts

- Banners

- Facebook Covers

- Tumblr Banners

- Thumbnails

- Postcards

- Magazine Covers

- Covers

- Business Flyers

- Club Flyers

- Invitations

- Birthday Invitations

- Graduation Invitations

- Party Invitations

- Wedding Invitations

- Menus

- Other Designs

"Poster Maker & Poster Designer" instantly transforms plain text into a poster.

You can choose the one you like and save it or share it.

You can use this to put text on photo, create flyers, design a standee concept, or use it as a quote creator, only one touch with Poster Maker & Poster Designer: An easy way to design.

Choose any font type that make you impressed, bring it to your text.

Our Features :

- Huge collection of backgrounds

- Choose color as background

- Choose textures

- Use your own picture as background

- Ease to generate your concepts

- Add your text with poster designs

- Fine tune your poster by editing text alignment, font, color or effects.

- Add wonderful stickers (specially picked for poster making)

- Add your pictures from gallery

- Save on SD Card

- Share on social media

- Share your photo posters on any social media.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.7

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 1.0.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

