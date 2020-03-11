Simplify and professionalize the way you create posters, ads, social media and posts with Post.Art. We refined the classic designer apps, to deliver a free digital poster maker that will make your regular photos stand out in the crowd.

No matter if you want to create a marketing poster or nice sales banner ad for your small business, or you want to create a sweet birthday wish or happy birthday poster card, Post.Art is the place to do it.

1. Typography & Artwork

Post.Art gives you tons of pre-ready templates with original typography and artwork. You can design your own typography and add it your photos. Sometimes all you need is a nice font and minimal art work elements to create something amazing.

2. Create and Manage Custom Backgrounds

You are in control with this flyer creator and poster maker. Create and manage custom backgrounds from the vast majority of available postermaker backgrounds. Design a poster, flyer or banner ad most trending photo frames and use your own photo to add to them. Just two steps and you are done.

3. Variety of patterns and textures

We proud ourselves in having tons of patterns and textures in different colors that will enhance your posters and give unique appeal. Thats right, our team of designers provides you with hand-picked and adjustable textures and pattern to further personalize your creations.

4. No design knowledge needed super-easy to use

Here at Post.Art weve committed ourselves to create a simple and easy to use, yet powerful, poster creator. We think we achieved that, as with Post.Art literally anyone can create greetings, post cards, posters, flyers and similar digital graphic art pieces.

- POSTER.ART FEATURES -

+ Typo fonts with unique texts.

+ Design posters with/without a background image.

+ Easy to create your idea

+ more lines of text to add on poster as you like.

+ various text arrangements

+ create and give Fine tune to your poster by editing text alignment, font, color or effects.

+ All Text can be scaled, moved and rotated.

+ Add as many stickers you like .

+ Your creation can be saved or shared.

+ You can add your own elements or download from our library by free and addons with paid

+ you can Select image from gallery or click new image from the camera.

+ There are Many new Photo Border and new Frames Available to add to your photos.

+ All this can be Share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or any other media.

MORE FEATURES - Post.Art Pro

Access All Arts, Background, Filters, No Ads, Posters, And Patterns.

If you choose to purchase Post.Art, payment will be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Your subscription will automatically renew itself, unless auto-renewal is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase. Current Post.Art subscription price starts at $1.99 USD/month, and one-month, 3-month and 12-month packages are available. Prices are in US dollars, may vary in countries other than the US and are subject to change without notice. No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during the active subscription period.

We offer monthly, 3 month and 12 month subscriptions giving discounts to the price. The prices may vary per country and are subject to change without notice. Prices are clearly displayed in the app.

If you dont choose to purchase Post.Art, you can simply continue using Post.Art for free.

All photos are of models and used for illustrative purposes only.

Your personal data are securely stored on Post.Art.Do not forget to check out our Privacy Policy and Terms and Condition.

Privacy Policy: http://iappbits.in/postart/privacy.html

Terms and Condition: http://iappbits.in/postart/terms.html

Support : Info@nectrarbits.com