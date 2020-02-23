Posing Ideas is a stunningly, bright and beautiful app that is indispensable for models, photographers and girls, men, group... who want and like to be photographed. The ultimate posing reference for both photographers and models.

If you ever run out of ideas, get stuck in creativity or simply need some guidance when photographing people, you can use Posing Ideas App as a "posing cheat sheet". Many pro photographers use such a technique when preparing for and during the photo shoot. During a photo shoot dont hesitate to discuss with your subjects which pose is or isnt working in any particular situation. Its very productive and you will feel more confident in what you are doing.

A variety of posing categories are available in Posing Ideas App: Children, Couples, Women, Men, Groups, Glamour and Weddings. Over 500 poses are included offering a wide choice in any modelling scenario.

Merged in the practical mobile app format, all of the included poses in Posing Ideas App come with easy to understand descriptions and expressive hand drawn illustrations. In contrast to using real photos as samples, illustrations are only body outlines, so it's very simple for a model to understand and recreate the pose. Illustrations aren't in any way restrictive either, the model can be creative and come up with different variants on her own. Initial pose works simply as guidance for something to start with.

In addition, a collection of tips & tricks about people photography is compiled for easy reference. Topics include: "Basics of People Photography", "Face Expressions", "Head, Hand and Leg Positioning", "Accentuating Different Body Parts", "Composition and Equipment Advice for Photographers".

Use the collection of poses both as guidance and creative source for taking beautiful, creative and outstanding photos!