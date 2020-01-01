The KRCW Mobile Weather App includes:
Access to station content specifically for our mobile users
250 meter radar, the highest resolution available
Future radar to see where severe weather is headed
High resolution satellite cloud imagery
Current weather updated multiple times per hour
Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models
Ability to add and save your favorite locations
A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather
