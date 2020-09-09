Sign in to add and modify your software
Turn on and off Wi-Fi hotspot with Portable Wi-Fi HotSpot(Safe and Protected HotSpot
simple and fast
Rename or secure your portable hotspot
You can change the name of your phone's Wi-Fi network name (SSID) and secure its Wi-Fi network when it's acting as a portable hotspot.
Go to Settings > Wireless & networks > More > Tethering & portable hotspot.
Make sure Portable Wi-Fi hotspot is checked.
Touch Configure Wi-Fi hotspot.
The Configure Wi-Fi hotspot dialog opens.
Set your name and security options as follows:
Change the Network
TO USE: Just touch Portable Wi-Fi hotspot icon on / off
*Subscribing to smartphone data plan is needed for users of some telecommunication firms.