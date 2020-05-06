Download This App to help you Quitting and Stop Watching Porn for good.

Porn addiction is considered a behavioral addiction that is characterized by an ever-growing compulsion to view pornographic content or material. In the past, a person suffering from an addiction to pornography would primarily satisfy his or her craving for pornographic content by viewing or storing pornographic videos, magazines, and photos. Now, the tools available to feed a porn addiction have since evolved thanks to the internet and other technologies, allowing anonymous access to unlimited pornography at all levels of explicitness. Porn addiction: The ultimate guide to quitting porn. 25 powerful steps to block porn websites and beat porn for good.

In addition to the internet, a range of others means, such as social media and smart phones, enable porn addiction by providing an outlet to view pornography anywhere and at any time. These devices allow you to store and view porn in higher volumes than ever before while leaving little or no visible physical evidence of your porn use. Several studies estimate that international rates of consumption of porn can range from 50% to 99% of men and 30% to 86% of women.

Definition of Porn Addiction

Porn addiction, which is a subset of sex addiction, can refer to a range of behaviors that are done in excess and negatively impact ones life. Porn addiction is not an official diagnosis in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders-V (DSM-5). However, an addiction to porn can lead to serious consequences in many aspects of ones life.

Symptoms

None of these arguments can detract from the serious harm a porn addiction can do, both to yourself and those around you. Some of the warning signs a porn addiction include:

Being consumed with thoughts of porn even when you are not actively viewing it

Viewing porn on your cell phone during work or in social situations where you might be seen. Feeling ashamed, guilty, or depressed about your porn viewing Continuing to watch porn despite any harm it has had, is having, or may have on your relationship, work, or home life. Experiencing reduced sexual satisfaction with a partner when pornography is not involved. Keeping your porn secret from your spouse or domestic partner, Getting upset when asked to cut back or stop using porn, Losing track of time when viewing porn

Trying and failing to quit.

How to Avoid Pornography

Viewing pornography can be an unhealthy habit that puts a strain on your life and your relationships. If you're having trouble giving up pornography, try removing any access you have to the material and find positive ways to stop yourself from being tempted.

How to Stop Looking at Pornography

While looking at pornography can sometimes have positive consequences, it can also become an unhealthy addiction.

