Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Popsy - Buy & Sell Used Stuff for Android

By Popsy - Compra e Venda de Coisas Usadas Free

Developer's Description

By Popsy - Compra e Venda de Coisas Usadas

Popsy is a Free mobile application where you can Buy & Sell second hand products

Great Deals available around you!

Its 100% Free, Easy and Fast!

Buy on Popsy

Find discounted products around you

Chat instantly with sellers and seal the deal!

Browse & Search quickly for items you love

Sell on Popsy

Post items you want to sell in less than 5 seconds! Take a picture and your item is ready for sale! With image recognition, we can suggest automatically title, category and price!

Its 100% Free: no commissions or transaction fees

Chat instantly with interested buyers and get offers within minutes!

Make money on items you dont need anymore

Download NOW the best mobile application to Buy & Sell second hand products!

Connect with Popsy:

https://www.facebook.com/popsyapp

https://twitter.com/popsyapp

https://instagram.com/popsy.app/

https://www.pinterest.com/popsyapp/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.9.3

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 3.9.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PayPal

Free
Send or request money and make your transactions easier.
Android
PayPal

Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Free
Find the most beautiful things in your neighborhood and sell your things quickly to other people around you.
Android
Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Amazon Prime Now

Free
You have better things to do than go to the store.
Android
Amazon Prime Now

Google Express - Shopping done fast

Free
Shop Walmart, Target, Costco, and more - in one convenient place.
Android
Google Express - Shopping done fast

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now