Popped is a unique tool for writers which makes storytelling easy and fun. From the moment an idea pops into your mind, Popped offers a lot of tools that can help you add life to your newest writing project. Write your dialogue exchanges from the comfort of your phone. Switch easily between characters with the click of a button, then move to your computer to rearrange the scenes. Give your characters life by creating special avatars for them through the character builder.

Popped makes screenplay formatting simple by automatically converting your text into screenplay format. When youre done with your project, you can convert it to a PDF or fountain script. Discover new stories through Discovery or share your own.

Current Features Include:

- Writers can then format the screenplay into a PDF or convert the text content as fountain script.

- Ability to create characters and identify character dialogue count.

- Create and organize scenes.

- Predictive chat automatically selects previous speaking character.

- Speech-to-text allows you to dictate your characters dialogue.

- Ability to reorder chat bubbles.

- Convert screenplay to PDF or export to fountain script for desktop.

- Character builder to create unique avatars for characters.

- Image import for character avatars.

- Entry version that can be upgraded.

- Simple on-boarding to quickly get into screenwriter.

- Dark theme to make writing enjoyable day and night.