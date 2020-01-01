X

The Pope's Messages is the application where you will have access messages sent by Pope Francis (Latin: Franciscus) to the Catholic faithful and others who accompany his work of evangelization. The application also notifies you when a new message is posted. Also, you can click on the Holy Father message that you liked and share with your friends and family.

Pope Francis, whose name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio, is the first pope that was born in the Americas and the first non-European pontiff in more than 1200 years. He is the 266 Pope of the Catholic Church and current head of the Vatican, succeeding Pope Benedict XVI, who abdicated the papacy on February 28, 2013.

Download now the Pope's Messages and has the blessed words of Pope on your smartphone or tablet.

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

